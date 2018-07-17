

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co. (F) agreed to pay at least $299.1 million to resolve a class-action lawsuit over its use of defective Takata Corp. airbag inflaters in more than 6 million vehicles.



The proposed settlement was reached after several weeks of negotiation, said Peter Prieto, the lead counsel for the plaintiffs in the case, owners and lessees of Ford vehicles that included the Takata airbag inflaters.



Drivers sued Takata, Ford and other car makers over the faulty parts more three years ago. The plan must be approved by Judge Federico A. Moreno of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida in Miami.



The proposed settlement covers only economic issues discussed in the class-action lawsuit; it doesn't resolve personal injury or property damage claims, or those brought by auto recyclers.



The car maker also agreed to fund a rental-car program to cover the costs of loaner cars for drivers whose vehicles were recalled and are awaiting repairs or replacement parts. Ford would also pay attorney fees and other costs related to the settlement.



Toyota Motor Corp., BMW AG, Mazda Motor Corp., Subaru Corp., Nissan Motor Co. and Honda Motor Co. have also settled Takata-related class-action suits against them.



