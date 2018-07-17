New Look Laser College to Host Laser Tattoo Removal Training Course in London

DALLAS, July 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this year, New Look Laser College, the world's leading laser tattoo removal training program, announced their course schedule for 2018 with destinations including Dallas, Miami, Las Vegas, Prague, Amsterdam and an additional European class. After several months of listening to feedback from potential attendees, New Look Laser College has announced the destination for their last Europe course of 2018 - London, England.

"This year was a year of firsts for New Look Laser College. We've had the opportunity to travel outside of our Dallas headquarters and train individuals in new locations all over the world," said Justin Arnosky, Director of New Look Laser College. "London has become well known for their talented tattoo artists and we know that our October training course will equip interested individuals with the knowledge and tools needed to meet the growing demand for laser tattoo removal."

New Look Laser College was established in 2007 as a specialty laser tattoo removal training institution. Since then, they trained thousands of individuals worldwide how to successfully build a laser tattoo removal profession. Courses last over a two-day span and cover various didactic topics like laser physics, laser safety, business and marketing operations, and more. Students also receive invaluable hands-on training on actual patients with diverse tattoos and skin types.

New Look Laser College students will receive three certifications upon course completion: Certified Laser Specialists, Laser Safety Officer, and Advanced Laser Tattoo Removal Certification. Prior knowledge about laser tattoo removal is not necessary to register. Students from all backgrounds and professions are encouraged to register for the upcoming laser tattoo removal training course in London. New Look Laser College alumni consist of physicians, entrepreneurs, medical spa owners, tattoo artists and more.

Students interested in signing up for New Look Laser College's London course can register here.

About New Look Laser College

New Look Laser College, the training division of Astanza Laser, was founded in 2007 as the world's first laser tattoo removal focused training school. New Look Laser College has trained thousands of individuals from various background and locations around the world. Students will practice hands-on treatment using exclusive Astanza Laser Technology. General protocols for all brands of Q-switched laser technology will be taught.

For more information about New Look Laser College call (281) 846-5890. You can also email info@newlooklasercollege.com or visit newlooklasercollege.com.