17.07.2018
(3 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Prosafe SE: Prosafe awarded important contract in Brazil

Prosafe awarded important contract in Brazil

Prosafe has been awarded a contract by MODEC Serviços de Petróleo do Brasil Ltda ("MODEC") for the provision of the Safe Concordia semi-submersible accommodation vessel to support specific MODEC FPSO operations in Brazil.

The firm duration of the contract commencing September 2018 is 200 days with a 15 day option.

The contract value - which is not revealed - includes mobilization and demobilization.

Jesper Kragh Andresen, Prosafe CEO says: "Prosafe is very pleased with this contract, as it marks the re-entrance of Safe Concordia in Brazilian waters. We have a good track-record of providing gangway connected accommodation services to both spread and turret moored FPSOs, and we will endeavour to offer the best possible services to MODEC, which we consider to be an important customer with significant potential future demand going forward."

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is headquartered in Larnaca, Cyprus and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS.

For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com

Stavanger,7 July 2018
Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:

Jesper K. Andresen, CEO
Prosafe Management AS
Phone: +47 907 65 155

Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFO
Prosafe Management AS
Phone: +47 51 64 25 17 / +47 478 07 813

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Prosafe SE via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)