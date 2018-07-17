Pöyry Oyj: Pöyry expands its guidance for 2018 adjusted operating result

Pöyry PLC Stock Exchange Release 17 July 2018 at 8.30 a.m. (EEST)

Pöyry expands its guidance for 2018 adjusted operating result

Pöyry has improved its financial performance in the first half of 2018 as compared to previous year. The adjusted operating result for the first half of 2018 is expected to be in the range of 18-20 MEUR. Consequently, Pöyry is expanding its guidance for the adjusted operating result for full year 2018.

The previous guidance stated that, "The Group's adjusted operating result is expected to improve (2017: 26.0 MEUR)."

The new, expanded guidance is, "The Group's adjusted operating result for the full year 2018 is expected to improve clearly (2017: 26.0 MEUR)."

Pöyry published on 10 July 2018 information related to settlements of disputes originating from the former Urban Business Group, which will improve the net profit of appr. 14 MEUR. This amount will be treated as an adjusted item and is therefore not included in the expanded increased earnings guidance referred to in this release.

Pöyry will publish its half-year report for January-June 2018 on Thursday 9 August 2018.

PÖYRY PLC

Additional Information:

Juuso Pajunen

CFO, Executive Vice President

Tel. +358 10 33 266232

Pöyry is an international consulting and engineering company. We serve clients across power generation, transmission & distribution, forest industry, biorefining & chemicals, mining & metals, infrastructure and water & environment. Together, we deliver smart solutions and work with the latest digital innovations. Pöyry's net sales in 2017 were EUR 522 million. The company's shares are quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki. Approximately 5500 experts. 40 countries. 115 offices.

