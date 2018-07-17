Jianxin Ren to retire from the Board

Gaoning "Frank" Ning appointed new Chairman of the Board

On July 16 2018 Jianxin Ren, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Syngenta AG retired from the Board.

At an Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting on Monday 16 July 2018, Gaoning "Frank" Ning was elected Chairman of the Board of Directors. Mr Ning was recently appointed Chairman of China National Chemical Corporation Limited (ChemChina). Since December 2015 Mr Ning has also served as Chairman of the Sinochem Group Co. Ltd. Prior to this Mr Ning was Chairman of COFCO Corporation (COFCO) and Vice Chairman and President of China Resources (Holdings) Co. Ltd. Mr Ning is one of China's most influential business leaders; he is Co-chair of APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC), Chairman of APEC China Business Council and an Executive Director of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC). Mr Ning has an MBA from the Business School of University of Pittsburgh in the United States and is a certified senior international business engineer.

Jürg Witmer, Lead Independent Director of Syngenta AG said: "I would like to thank Chairman Ren for his outstanding contribution to Syngenta. Chairman Ren will be remembered as the principal architect of the successful acquisition of Syngenta by ChemChina and this has been instrumental in securing the long term future of the company. We are very happy to welcome Mr Ning as a highly experienced senior business leader with deep insights into the dynamics of the Chinese market and with extensive experience in the management of very successful agriculture and chemical companies."

About Syngenta

Syngenta is a leading agriculture company helping to improve global food security by enabling millions of farmers to make better use of available resources. Through world class science and innovative crop solutions, our 28,000 people in over 90 countries are working to transform how crops are grown. We are committed to rescuing land from degradation, enhancing biodiversity and revitalizing rural communities.

To learn more visit www.syngenta.com and www.goodgrowthplan.com.

