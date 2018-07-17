

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open a tad higher on Tuesday amid optimism about growth after the International Monetary Fund kept its forecast for global economic growth unchanged at 3.9 percent this year despite proliferating trade conflicts.



Asian stocks are broadly lower, weighed down by tensions over U.S. trade tariffs, after the Trump administration brought cases against China, the European Union, Canada, Mexico and Turkey at the World Trade Organization (WTO).



China also filed a complaint to WTO against U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal for a tariff hike on $200 billion of Chinese goods.



Meanwhile, investors keep an eye on Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's semi-annual congressional testimonies on Tuesday and Wednesday to see whether the Fed will raise rates again too soon.



Oil prices recovered some ground after falling more than 4 percent on Monday after the U.S. Energy Information Administration said it expects U.S. oil output from seven major shale formations to rise by 143,000 bpd to a record 7.47 million bpd in August.



Gold steadied as the dollar pared gains ahead of Powell's testimony before the Senate Banking Committee.



Overnight, U.S. stocks ended mostly lower as oil prices tumbled and investors braced for a heavy week of corporate earnings and economic news.



The Dow rose 0.2 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slid 0.3 percent and the S&P 500 eased 0.1 percent.



Encouraging economic reports on retail sales and New York manufacturing activity as well as upbeat news from Bank of America helped to limit overall losses in the broader market.



European markets fluctuated on Monday before ending the day mostly lower as concerns about slowing growth in China and caution ahead of a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin overshadowed strong financial results from Deutsche Bank.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index gave up 0.3 percent. The German DAX inched up 0.2 percent, while France's CAC 40 index declined 0.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 shed 0.8 percent.



