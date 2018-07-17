

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Royal Mail plc (RMG.L), a provider of postal and delivery services in the UK, Tuesday said overall trading in the first three months of its 2018-19 financial year was in line with its expectations. The group also said its outlook and other guidance remain unchanged.



For the three months ended June 24, Group revenue was down 2 percent on an underlying basis. On the same basis, UKPIL revenue was down 1 percent, with parcel revenue up 6 percent and total letter revenue down 7 percent.



CEO Rico Back said in a statement, 'Our performance in UK letters and parcels was as anticipated and GLS continued to perform strongly.'



He added, 'In the UK, we are making progress with the trials and initiatives under our new Pensions, Pay and Pipeline agreement. We, together with the CWU, are working with Government to enable the introduction of a Collective Defined Contribution scheme.'



