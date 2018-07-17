

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British Land Co Plc. (BRLAF, BTLCY, BLND.L) said that it has made an active start to the year. Along with joint venture partner, it completed on the sale of 5 Broadgate for 1 billion pounds, in line with book value and commenced a 200 million pounds extension to our share buyback programme, reflecting continued commitment to effective capital management and focus on shareholder returns.



The company noted that its financial position remains strong, it has further reduced LTV to 26% while continuing to progress the attractive opportunities it has created across development pipeline, focused on enhancing central London campuses.



Leasing activity in Offices has continued to be good, portfolio is 98% occupied and 64% of our total development pipeline is now let or under offer, up from 55% at the time of our Preliminary results in May. This is a clear endorsement of the quality space we are delivering and the attractiveness of our campuses to a range of occupiers.



The pre-letting success, along with the fact that the vast majority of development costs to come are covered by residential sales receipts is key to our approach. It reduces the risks associated with development, meaning our speculative exposure remains low at 4.4%.



The first interim dividend payment for the quarter ended 30 June 2018 will be 7.75 pence per share, an increase of 3.0% on the first interim dividend last year. Payment will be made on 9 November 2018 to shareholders on the register at close of business on 5 October 2018. The dividend will be a Property Income Distribution and no SCRIP alternative will be offered.



