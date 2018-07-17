

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Polar Capital Technology Trust plc (PCT.L) reported profit of 284.57 million pounds for the year ended 30 April 2018 compared to 449.85 million pounds, previous year. Earnings per share was 213.62 pence compared to 339.85 pence. Total income for the period declined to 312.12 million pounds from 462.54 million pounds.



On a revenue return basis, loss per share was 4.62 pence compared to a loss of 2.98 pence, previous year. Total income increased to 10.23 million pounds from 8.74 million pounds.



