

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - NCC Group plc (NCC.L), a cyber security and risk mitigation expert, reported Tuesday that its fiscal 2018 profit before tax recovered to 11.9 million pounds from last year's loss of 44.8 million pounds. Earnings per share were 2.5 pence, compared to loss of 20.4 pence a year ago.



Adjusted basic earnings per share were 8.3 pence, compared to 6.2 pence last year.



Group revenue from continuing operations grew 8.3% to 233.2 million pounds from 215.3 million pounds last year. Adjusted organic growth was 11.8%.



Further, the company maintained total dividend at 4.65p per share with final dividend proposed of 3.15p per share.



Looking ahead, the company said overall the Board's expectations for Adjusted EBIT in 2019 remain unchanged.



Separately, NCC Group announced that Tim Kowalski, FCA, will be joining the company as Chief Financial Officer on July 23. The appointment follows the announcement on June 20th that Brian Tenner, current CFO, will be leaving the Group in August.



Kowalski most recently was at Findel Plc where he was Group Finance Director between August 2010 and April 2017. He held similar roles previously at Homestyle Group Plc and N Brown Group Plc.



