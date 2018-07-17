

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Europe's new car registrations rose at a faster pace in June, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association reported Tuesday.



Passenger car market grew 5.2 percent year-over-year in June, well above the 0.8 percent increase in May. It was the third successive monthly growth.



Sales totaled 1,569,067 units in June, up from 1,491,463 units in the corresponding month last year.



In volume terms, this result marked the highest June total on record to date, the ACEA said.



Among the major markets, France registered the biggest rise by 9.2 percent, followed by Spain with 8.0 percent increase. Germany logged a growth of 4.2 percent, while the United Kingdom and Italy both posted declines.



During the first half of this year, new passenger car registrations climbed by 2.9 percent, totaling 8,449,247 units.



