

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) reported that Heavy Mineral Concentrate or HMC production for the second-quarter of 2018 increased by 5% to 377,900 tonnes from 359,200 tonnes last year.



Michael Carvill, Managing Director said, 'Kenmare looks forward to providing more clarity on our plans for the future at a Capital Markets Day scheduled for October this year. The focus will be on our drive to increase production and reduce unit costs by 2021, funded by internally generated cashflow. We will also provide an outline of our dividend policy.'



During the second-quarter 2018, Kenmare mined 8.4 million tonnes of ore at an average grade of 4.68%, producing 377,900 tonnes of HMC. Finished product volumes for the period included 238,500 tonnes of ilmenite, 16,800 tonnes of zircon and 2,000 tonnes of rutile.



Ilmenite production decreased 4% to 238,500 tonnes from the prior year. Primary zircon production decreased by 9% to 11,700 tonnes from the previous year.



Total shipments increased 15% to 322,000 tonnes setting a new quarterly record.



