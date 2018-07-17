

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Daejan Holdings PLC (DJAN.L) reported profit before tax of 201.26 million pounds for the year ended 31 March 2018 compared to 198.40 million pounds, prior year. Profit for the year to equity holders of the parent increased to 202.89 million pounds from 161.78 million pounds.



Fiscal year net rental and related income from investment property increased to 66.48 million pounds from 64.80 million pounds.



The Board has recommended a final dividend of 68 pence per share in respect of the year ended 31 March 2018 payable on 2 November 2018 to shareholders on the register on 5 October 2018. This will make a total dividend for the year of 103 pence.



