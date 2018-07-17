Inflection Biosciences Ltd, a private company developing innovative therapeutics for cancer, today announced the publication of preclinical data showing the company's dual mechanism PIM/PI3 kinase inhibitor IBL-202 has promise as a treatment for chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL). This research has been published in the most recent issue of the peer-reviewed British Journal of Haematology.

The preclinical research was conducted in collaboration with Dr. Oliver Giles Best of the Northern Blood Research Centre, Kolling Institute of Medical Research, University of Sydney, Australia, and a member of the CLL Australian Research Consortium (CLLARC), Sydney, Australia.

Despite significant advances in treatment, CLL remains an incurable disease. Given the growing body of evidence suggesting CLL cells may adapt to, survive and even proliferate under hypoxic conditions of the tumour microenvironment, new treatment options which are effective under these conditions are required.

These published results show that IBL-202 is cytotoxic against CLL cells under in vitro conditions that mimic the hypoxic tumour microenvironment. The publication also demonstrates the significant effects of IBL-202 on CD49d and CXCR4 gene expression and on the migration, cycling and proliferation of CLL cells, suggesting the drug may significantly impair the migratory and proliferative capacity of the leukaemic cells.

Dr. Best, lead author on the publication, commented: "Collectively, this data demonstrates that dual inhibition of the PIM and PI3 kinases by IBL-202 may be an effective strategy for targeting CLL cells, particularly within the environmental niches known to confer drug-resistance."

The complete article titled 'The dual inhibitor of the phosphoinositol-3 and PIM kinases, IBL-202, is effective against chronic lymphocytic leukaemia cells under conditions that mimic the hypoxic tumour microenvironment' can be accessed here.

Inflection Biosciences Ltd, based in Dublin and London, is developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline of highly innovative cancer treatments was licensed from the Spanish National Cancer Research Centre (CNIO). The pipeline comprises the IBL-300 series (PIM/PI3K/mTOR inhibitors) and IBL-202 (PIM/PI3K inhibitor) selected from a series of unique dual mechanism kinase inhibitors and the IBL-100 series (selective pan-PIM kinase inhibitors), currently in preclinical stages of development.

