The call for proposals is looking for innovative ideas for additively manufactured products.

The European Project AMable has launched its First Open Call to find innovative ideas for additively manufactured products. The selected teams will be supported by AMable to develop an idea towards a final product by offering the services across all steps from design to finish.

As a Factories of the Future (FoF) project participating in I4MS (ICT for Manufacturing SMEs) and with the support of the European Union's Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme, the aim of AMable project is to accelerate the uptake of additive manufacturing (AM) technologies; from design to manufacture for functional parts throughout the European Union.

AMable is creating a digital framework to provide impartial access to the best European AM knowledge to support this adoption. This knowledge will be offered as advanced and tailored services to assist SMEs in the uptake of AM and include technological, business and training services.

For this Open Call, the European Project is looking for original ideas for an additively manufactured product that is economically and technologically viable. The Experimentation teams need to be composed of a legal entity of SME or midcap type in the supplier role, and a legal entity in the user role that represents the envisioned product's market segment preferably an SME, both registered in one of the European Union's member states. Also, the Experimentation Team needs to identify one AMable partner to act as their Tutor in the application experiment project.

Closing date: 1st October 2018, 17:00 Brussels Local Time.

www.amable.eu/calls/call-for-proposals/

About AMable

AMable is co-funded from the European Union's Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme under grant agreement No 768775 and it runs under the umbrella of European Commission's initiative "ICT for manufacturing SMEs (I4MS)". The objective of this project is to accelerate the uptake of additive manufacturing by SMEs/mid-caps leading to innovative products and upskilled personnel. All that is operated on the AMable Digital Data-chain that ensures data integrity and authenticity providing a new value-chain mode in a fully digital environment

About I4MS

I4MS is coordinated by Mobile World Capital Barcelona Foundation, FundingBox, Foreningen MADE, FIWARE Foundation EV, Danish Technological Institute and Axencia Galega de Innovación.

Funded by the Horizon 2020 Framework Programme of the European Union, Grant Agreement nº 768631

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180717005026/en/

Contacts:

I4MS

Silvia Valcarcel

Communication Executive of MWCBarcelona

svalcarcel@mobileworldcapital.com