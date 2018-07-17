Real-time position and cash updates support front office and eliminate manual reconciliation

Montanaro Asset Management, a London based asset manager, has implemented Charles River's Investment Book of Record (IBOR) to provide portfolio managers and traders with up to date position and cash information in the Charles River Investment Management Solution (Charles River IMS). Montanaro has used Charles River IMS for portfolio management, compliance and trading over the last 6 years.

Charles River's IBOR provides real-time position and cash updates to the front office, independent of back-office accounting systems and custodians. By ensuring timely delivery of data for front-office activities, Montanaro has been able to remove the need for proprietary tools and manual reconciliation.

"The implementation of the IBOR module has fulfilled our need for an enclosed system with position and reconciliation histories," said Mark Petar, Head of Systems, Montanaro Asset Management. "Plus, with accurate intraday cash updates we can remain fully invested."

"Managers and traders need accurate position data, and that's what IBOR delivers," said Gavin Lavelle, Managing Director, EMEA, Charles River. "Charles River's IBOR also supports a consolidated view of holdings across asset classes, and reduces the likelihood of trading errors due to stale position data."

About Montanaro Asset Management

Established in 1991 and based in London, Montanaro specializes in quoted Small and MidCap investing. The company manages over €3 billion on behalf of leading international financial institutions, including pension funds, insurance companies, family offices, wealth managers and charities.

About Charles River

Charles River enables sound and efficient investing across all asset classes. Investment firms in more than 40 countries use Charles River IMS to manage more than US$25 Trillion in assets in the institutional investment, wealth management and hedge fund industries. Our Software as a Service-based solution automates and simplifies investment management on a single platform from portfolio decision support and risk management through trading and post-trade settlement, with integrated risk and compliance throughout. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, we support clients globally with more than 750 employees in 11 regional offices. For more information, please visit www.crd.com.

