Don't Miss this Panel at the Farnborough International Airshow
DRONAMICS
WHAT:
Farnborough International Airshow 2018
|
Don't miss the upcoming panel at the Farnborough International Airshow featuring DRONAMICS, the company democratizing airfreight and lowering the cost of shipping in emerging markets.
WHO:
|
SVILEN RANGELOV, CEO
|
https://www.linkedin.com/in/svilen
As CEO, Svilen leads strategy and business development at DRONAMICS, and is a thought leader in the area of unmanned cargo aircraft and a frequent speaker at international aviation forums.
Also available for interviews at Farnborough:
|
KONSTANTIN RANGELOV, CTO
|
https://www.linkedin.com/in/konstantinrangelov/
As CTO, Konstantin leads the growing engineering team at DRONAMICS.
Konstantin led DRONAMICS to win numerous international awards, including the Grand Prize at Pioneers Festival 2015 (among 1,600 startups from 98 countries).
WHEN:
Wednesday, July 18, 2018, 10:35 AM (UK local)
WHERE:
Booth #6320 Cargo Village
Farnborough International Airshow
|
https://www.farnboroughairshow.com/trade/exhibiting/show-features/cargo/
|
Near Gate F Car Park F6, e-mail fia@dronamics.com for pick-up option
WHY:
|
The future of air cargo won't ever be the same. Learn why and how drones are transforming an entire industry in this lively panel discussion.
See firsthand the 4m-wingspan scale prototype of the Black Swan, an unmanned cargo aerial system (UAS) developed by DRONAMICS that can transport 350 kg (770 lbs.) at 2,500 kilometers (1,550 miles) at a cost that is 50 to 80 percent lower than with traditional cargo aircraft.
