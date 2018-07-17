- Founded by the Bulgarian Rangelov Brothers, Pioneers of Unmanned Cargo Aircraft -

Don't Miss this Panel at the Farnborough International Airshow

DRONAMICS

WHAT: Farnborough International Airshow 2018

Don't miss the upcoming panel at the Farnborough International Airshow featuring DRONAMICS, the company democratizing airfreight and lowering the cost of shipping in emerging markets.

WHO: SVILEN RANGELOV, CEO

https://www.linkedin.com/in/svilen

As CEO, Svilen leads strategy and business development at DRONAMICS, and is a thought leader in the area of unmanned cargo aircraft and a frequent speaker at international aviation forums.

Also available for interviews at Farnborough:

KONSTANTIN RANGELOV, CTO

https://www.linkedin.com/in/konstantinrangelov/

As CTO, Konstantin leads the growing engineering team at DRONAMICS.

Konstantin led DRONAMICS to win numerous international awards, including the Grand Prize at Pioneers Festival 2015 (among 1,600 startups from 98 countries).

WHEN: Wednesday, July 18, 2018, 10:35 AM (UK local)

WHERE: Booth #6320 Cargo Village

Farnborough International Airshow

https://www.farnboroughairshow.com/trade/exhibiting/show-features/cargo/

Near Gate F Car Park F6, e-mail fia@dronamics.com for pick-up option

WHY: The future of air cargo won't ever be the same. Learn why and how drones are transforming an entire industry in this lively panel discussion.