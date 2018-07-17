Pet Fair Asia and Aquarama support the development of pet business in Asia

SHANGHAI, July 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The 21st edition of Pet Fair Asia and the 17th edition of Aquarama, organized by VNU Exhibitions Asia, will take place in Shanghai New International Expo Centre, expanding from 8 to 10 halls to accommodate more than 1,300 exhibitors.

With 125,000sqm of exhibiting space (+25% / 2017), the exhibition allows an ever wider coverage of the supply chain, including upstream pet food suppliers, global brands for pet supplies, all major distributors and e-commerce giants. All pet categories are represented: cats, dogs, rodents, reptiles, birds and now aquatics: Pet Fair Asia is co-located for the first time with Aquarama, opening more business opportunities with aquarium suppliers, smart systems for aquatics and ornamental fish exporters from all around the world.

In 2018, the organizer notes a strong development of pet healthcare: pharmaceutical companies, veterinary products suppliers and pet clinics are widely represented. The pet food suppliers and petfood technology area is also growing rapidly, on par with the launch of new pet food brands in Asia. Three halls are dedicated to food, while one entire hall gathers international suppliers entering Asian markets or looking for local partners.

Several high-level conferences are taking place before and during the show. The 8th International Pet Industry Summit will come with a detailed report on Chinese market development and address new business and marketing trends. The 7th Petfood Forum China will provide in-depth insight into new pet food regulations to enter the Chinese market, latest trends in palatability, food safety best practices, analysis on consumer acceptance and market opportunities.

The Annual Meeting for Pet Hospital Management, Aquarama International Fish Competition, Marine Tank competition, as well as the World Dog Competition, Pet Fashion Show, CFA Cat Show and a 10-meter freshwater tank tank aquascaping contest are some of the numerous on-site seminars and events.

The market context makes it a perfect time to expand business in the region. China and developing Asia have changed greatly in recent years. Brands can expect high competition but virtually unlimited possibilities of development.

Pet Fair Asia is expected to attract 50,000 professionals over three trade days and 110,000 consumers on the week-end. Visitor pre-registration is mandatory and free of charge for qualified professionals.

Pet Fair Asia & Aquarama | 22-26 August 2018

www.petfairasia.com

www.aquarama.com.cn