

BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - Exechon Enterprises LLC, a joint venture company comprising of Lockheed Martin (LMT), UAE-based Injaz National and Sweden-based Tecgrant AB, has sold an XMini industrial robotic manufacturing tool to REFCO Metals LLC, a UAE-based manufacturer of aluminum assemblies for luxury automobiles.



During a six-month verification process, REFCO Metals will use the XMini to manufacture a broad range of automotive-grade aluminum alloy extrusions. The company has an option to purchase additional machines.



