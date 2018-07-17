

NORWALK (dpa-AFX) - Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG), a provider of online travel and related services, announced Tuesday that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Didi Chuxing, a one-stop mobile transportation platform.



In addition, Booking Holdings has invested $500 million in DiDi.



With the partnership, Booking Holdings' brands will have the ability to offer on-demand car service through their apps, powered by DiDi. DiDi customers will have the option to book hotels through Booking.com or agoda.



Through this partnership, the companies aspire to develop more customized travel solutions to build a more diversified travel eco-system.



Booking Holdings serves users and partners in more than 220 countries and territories through its major brands including Booking.com, agoda.com, KAYAK, priceline, Rentalcars.com and OpenTable.



DiDi offers a full range of app-based transportation services for over 550 million users and continues to innovate in shared mobility and smart transportation across China, South America, Australia and Japan markets.



