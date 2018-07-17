The extent of the rapid growth under way in the Australian PV market has been laid out in the latest report by the Australian Photovoltaic Institute. Pointing to 2018 representing "another record year for Australian PV" the outstanding growth of the utility scale segment is a particular highlight - with 1.1 GW commissioned and 1.9 GW under development."Every market segment is expected to grow in 2018" is the rosy outlook of the latest PV in Australia report published by the Australian PV Institute (APVI). The publication, prepared by the APVI and provided to the International Energy Agency, states ...

