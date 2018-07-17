Leone GIS, Inc.: Leone GIS Announces Closing of Exclusive Licensing Agreement with Carrera Jeans for the U.S. and Canada

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2018 / Leone GIS, Inc. (www.leonegis.com) a global investment services and management holding company for leading international brands in the fashion industry headquartered in New York City and Venice, Italy, announced today the closing of its exclusive licensing agreement with Carrera Jeans for the U.S. and Canada, via WFI USA, LLC.

Carrera Jeans, founded in 1965 and based in Verona, Italy combines cutting edge technology with the craftsmanship to transform cotton into beautiful and comfortable products with full respect for the environment. Carrera had 2017 revenues of $58.5 million and held a strong second place market share in Italy ahead of 3 of the top 10 U.S. jean brands being sold in Italy.

Leone GIS President & CEO, Eugene Bilotti commented: "Leone GIS is delighted to have entered into an agreement with Carrera as the jean market is on an upward trajectory."

Mr. Bilotti notes very promising data:

According to Euromonitor the men's and women's U.S. denim retail market was estimated at approximately $17.6 billion dollars for 2016 and globally, the jeans market was valued at $92.9 billion, both expected to grow this year.

North America is the largest denim market, accounting for more than 30% of global revenue in 2016. High growth rates till year 2021 were also forecasted.

A recent article by Joanna Piacenza in www.morningconsult.com stated that more than half (52 percent) of the country wears jeans four or more days a week, including 22 percent who wear jeans every day.

Mr. Bilotti went on to say that "we are fortunate to have licensed a brand that fits perfectly with what the U.S. market is looking for and we look forward to entering this $17.6 billion U.S. market. We recently announced that we plan to launch a global media campaign to support the expansion of our online brands throughout the U.S., Europe and Asia-Pacific and we certainly plan to leverage this in the U.S. for Carrera.

Product launch dates will be announced in upcoming press releases.

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new business opportunities and development stage companies. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our subscription agreements and other reports filed from time to time.

