

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - House prices in majority of the Chinese cities increased in June, figures from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Tuesday.



On a monthly basis, house prices climbed 63 cities out of 70 surveyed by the government. It fell in 4 cities and remained flat in 3 cities.



The highest rise in house prices was noted in Haikou by 3.9 percent, closely followed by Jinan with 3.6 percent.



Compared with the same month of 2017, house prices grew in 61 cities out of the 70 cities in June, while it decreased in 9 cities.



