

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were lackluster on Tuesday, as investors kept an eye on oil price movements and looked ahead to a congressional testimony by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell for directional cues.



The benchmark DAX was marginally lower at 12,552 in opening deals after rising 0.2 percent in the previous session.



Deutsche Bank dropped half a percent on profit taking after sharp gains the previous day.



ThyssenKrupp soared 7.5 percent on restructuring hopes after Ulrich Lehner informed the Executive Board of the company that he will resign from his office as Chairman of the Supervisory Board.



Automakers were posting modest gains after industry showed Europe's new car registrations rose at a faster pace in June.



Passenger car market grew 5.2 percent year-over-year in June, well above the 0.8 percent increase in May. It was the third successive monthly growth.



