

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were little changed on Tuesday as oil prices extended declines, worries over a U.S.-China trade war persisted and investors looked ahead to a Congressional testimony from Fed chair Jerome Powell for clues on rate outlook.



The benchmark CAC 40 was marginally higher at 5,409 in opening deals after losing 0.4 percent the previous day.



Casino Group shares climbed 3.4 percent. The retailer kept all its annual financial goals after posting Q2 revenue that topped forecasts.



Renault and Peugeot were slightly lower even as industry data showed Europe's new car registrations grew 5.2 percent year-over-year in June, well above the 0.8 percent increase in May.



