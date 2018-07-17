SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Further Expands within Canada to Help Global Enterprises to Accelerate Digital Transformation Strategies

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aryaka (https://www.aryaka.com/), the leading global SD-WAN provider, announced today it has further expanded its worldwide network with the addition of a new Point of Presence (POP) in Toronto, Canada. This investment was spurred by a rapidly growing presence of global enterprises with sites in Canada who, as part of their digital transformation initiatives, are looking for better application performance, multi-cloud connectivity, and security from their network.

With the deployment of its POP in Canada, Aryaka extends its SD-WAN as-a-Service into this region and can now offer it directly to Canadian enterprises. As over 70% of Aryaka's business comes through channel partners, this expansion will further enable their success in meeting the connectivity, application performance, and digital transformation needs of their global enterprise customers.

"We are thrilled to further expand our network and market footprint in Canada and improve the performance of Aryaka's global SD-WAN for our existing customers in the region as well as serve other Canadian organizations searching for a viable alternative to legacy network technologies," said Vikas Garg, Senior Vice President of Engineering and Operations at Aryaka. "Aryaka's global SD-WAN has become the number one option for globally distributed enterprises embarking on a digital transformation journey and looking to support the fast, cost effective, and efficient delivery of mission-critical enterprise applications. Through our track record of enabling digital transformation initiatives and software-defined infrastructure deployments, we will add further value to global enterprises with presence in Canada."

Additionally, Craig Workman joined Aryaka's sales organization as Director of Business Development, Canada. Workman is a seasoned business development leader with more than 25 years of experience in global networking, security, and software companies. Most recently, he served as Country Manager, Canada, at Gigamon, a network visibility solutions provider.

"This is an extremely exciting time for the SD-WAN market, and Aryaka's continued success combined with its expansion in Canada further establishes the company's position as the largest independent SD-WAN provider," said Workman. "The POP in Toronto will further enhance our software-defined network optimization and access capabilities in the region and open up new markets for our partners."

Recently, Aryaka was named "Company of the Year (https://www.aryaka.com/press/sd-wan-market-leader-aryaka-named-company-year-2018-leading-lights-awards/)" as part of Light Reading's 2018 Leading Lights Awards, and its global SD-WAN as-a-Service was selected as the "2018 Product of the Year (https://www.aryaka.com/press/sd-wan-market-leader-aryaka-named-2018-product-year-award-winner-cloud-computing-magazine/)" by Cloud Computing Magazine.

For more information about Aryaka's award-winning global SD-WAN, visit www.aryaka.com (https://www.aryaka.com/).

About Aryaka

Aryaka is transforming how global enterprises connect sites and users worldwide and use mission-critical applications to support modern business execution demands. Aryaka's Global SD-WAN combines a purpose-built private network, SD-WAN, optimization and acceleration techniques, connectivity to cloud platforms, and network visibility into a single solution that is delivered as a service.

To learn more, visit www.aryaka.com (https://www.aryaka.com/). Follow us on Twitter (http://www.twitter.com/aryakanetworks), Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/aryakanetworks), YouTube (http://www.youtube.com/user/AryakaNetworks) and LinkedIn (http://www.linkedin.com/company/aryaka-networks).

Aryaka Media Contact

Shehzad Karkhanawala

Director of Marketing

Aryaka

408-273-8420

pr@aryaka.com (mailto:pr@aryaka.com)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Aryaka via Globenewswire

