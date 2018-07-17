

WALTHAM (dpa-AFX) - Raytheon Company (RTN) announced it will produce, test and deliver 44 Standard Missile-3 Block IB interceptors under a $466.9 million U.S. Missile Defense Agency contract. The company noted that this is the fiscal year 2018 contract under the initial 2015 contract announcement for planned SM-3 fiscal 2015-2018 production.



Raytheon said the production under the contract will be completed at the Space Factory in Tucson, Arizona, and integration will take place at the integration facility in Huntsville, Alabama.



