Company Expands Globally in Response to Growing Demand for SAP Automation

Basis Technologies, innovators of the only complete automated DevOps and testing platform engineered specifically for SAP, today announced it has opened new offices in Sydney, Australia. This expansion reflects the growing demand for technology that massively reduces the time and effort needed to achieve agile SAP delivery. The company also recently opened offices in Dallas, Texas and Berlin, Germany.

Basis Technologies is transforming the way companies use SAP with the ability to continuously test and deliver critical SAP change at a lower cost and when the business demands. Now headquartered in London, the company was first established in Melbourne, Australia.

With a presence in Sydney, Basis Technologies will be able to support its existing customer base and help thousands of companies using SAP realize the benefits of automation for DevOps and testing. The move will also help expand strategic partnerships, and bring development, sales, services and delivery to the region. The new offices will support operations in Australia, New Zealand, China, Singapore, India, and Japan.

"We are excited to return to Australia, where it all began for us over 20 years ago," said Basis Technologies' Executive Vice President of Global Field Operations, Matt Thomas. "With a thriving customer base and growing demand for a new automated approach to SAP DevOps and testing in the APJ region, it was clearly the next step in our expansion. I am proud to say our global footprint now includes offices in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Asia Pacific."

Leading the regional growth, Alex Stoney has been named Managing Director, APJ. Alex brings over 10 years of software experience with proven success executing strategic expansion, building regional alliances, and developing customer relationships. Most recently, Stoney worked with Insight Enterprises leading strategic partnerships in Australia and New Zealand. Previously, he worked for Tricentis, where he led enterprise customer sales in APAC.

"As a top contributor to Tricentis' growth in this region, where he honed his skills in building relationships through direct and indirect channels, Alex is the perfect fit to help support and scale our customer base and further develop our strategic alliances," said Thomas.

Basis Technologies is investing in a team of regional professionals, including pre-sales technical experts, solution developers, support specialists, and implementation experts. The company is also focused on building a strong partner ecosystem in APJ. Existing alliances include a significant partnership with leading SAP services provider UXC Oxygen, a subsidiary of DXC Technology. The two companies already have numerous joint customers in the region.

Evidenced by the company's highest annual performance in fiscal year 2018, global organizations are increasingly adopting the Basis Technologies' platform, which offers:

ActiveControl: Technology that gives companies the flexibility to deliver high quality change on demand, without risk of business disruption.

Testimony: The first Robotic Test Automation (RTA) solution for regression testing across the entire SAP digital core, on demand, without scripting or test maintenance.

As a member of the SAP Australian User Group, presence in Sydney will also help Basis Technologies effectively engage with the local SAP community. The company will attend and sponsor the SAUG organization's upcoming annual user event August 20-21.

About Basis Technologies

Basis Technologies provides the only complete automated DevOps and testing platform engineered for SAP solutions. Our customers maintain better competitive agility by responding more quickly to market opportunities, while reducing costs and lowering risk. We develop automation technology that massively reduces the time and effort needed to execute change and testing. Many of the world's largest brands use Basis Technologies' automation to accelerate innovation and ensure continuous quality and agile delivery across SAP software landscapes.

