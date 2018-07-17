

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares were flat to slightly higher on Tuesday as investors watched oil price movements and the latest employment data came in pretty much in line with expectations.



Britain's employment level set a fresh record in the three months to May and unemployment was unchanged, yet pay growth eased to its lowest in six months, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed.



The number of employment was a record high 32.399 million in the March to May period, rising by 137,000 from the previous three months. Economists had forecast employment growth of 115,000.



The employment rate rose to a record 75.7 percent from 75.6 percent in the three months to April period.



Investors eye Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony later in the day for possible clues on rate outlook.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 9 points or 0.12 percent at 7,609 in late opening deals after declining 0.8 percent in the previous session.



Dairy Crest Group rallied 2.7 percent. The cheese maker retained its FY outlook after delivering a solid first quarter in line with its expectations.



TalkTalk Telecom jumped 7 percent. The broadband provider kept its full-year guidance unchanged after posting over 4 percent growth in first-quarter revenue.



Property giant British Land Co dropped 1.5 percent after it warned of a challenging retail market.



Royal Mail advanced 3.7 percent. The provider of postal and delivery services said overall trading in the first three months of its 2018-19 financial year was in line with its expectations.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX