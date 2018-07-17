

MINNETONKA (dpa-AFX) - Unitedhealth Group, Inc. (UNH) revealed earnings for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $2.92 billion, or $2.98 per share. This compares with $2.28 billion, or $2.32 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Unitedhealth Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.09 billion or $3.14 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.1% to $56.09 billion from $50.05 billion last year.



Unitedhealth Group, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $3.09 Bln. vs. $2.42 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.14 vs. $2.46 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.04 -Revenue (Q2): $56.09 Bln vs. $50.05 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $12.50 to $12.75



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX