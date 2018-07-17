Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research: City of London Investment Group (CLIG): Dividend increase boosts yield 17-Jul-2018 / 10:55 GMT/BST *Hardman & Co: Dividend increase boosts yield* City of London published a trading statement this morning, covering FY2018. Profits are expected to be almost in line with Hardman & Co forecasts, with PBT of approximately GBP12.8m slightly lower and earnings of GBP10.1m slightly ahead. The latter represents an increase of over 10% relative to the previous year. The company also announced an increase of 1p in the final dividend, raising it to 18p, and taking the total for the year to 27p, an 8% increase over the total for FY2017. Dividend cover will be almost 1.5x for the second year in a row, well above the rolling five-year target of 1.2x. Please click here for the full report: http://hardmanandco.com/docs/default-source/company-docs/city-of-london-invest ment-documents/17.07.18-dividend-increase-boosts-yield.pdf [1] +-------------------------+----------------+-------------------+ |*To contact us:* |*Contacts:* | | | | |bm@hardmanandco.com| |Hardman & Co |Brian Moretta | | |35 New Broad Street | | | |London |+44 20 7194 7622| | |EC2M 1NH | | | |www.hardmanandco.com | | | |*Follow us on Twitter* | | | |@HardmanandCo | | | +-------------------------+----------------+-------------------+ *Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please *click here [2] *to read the statement.* *About Hardman & Co:* For the past 21 years Hardman has been producing specialist research designed to improve investors' understanding of companies, sectors, industries and investment securities. Our analysts are highly experienced in their sectors, and have often been highly rated by professional investors for their knowledge. Our focus is to raise companies' profiles across the world with high-quality research, investor engagement programmes and advisory services. Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Our research is provided for the use of the professional investment community, market counterparties and sophisticated and high net worth investors as defined in the rules of the regulatory bodies. It is not intended to be made available to unsophisticated retail investors. Anyone who is unsure of their categorisation should consult their professional advisors. This research is neither an offer, nor a solicitation, to buy or sell any security. Please read the note for the full disclaimer. Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 705257 17-Jul-2018 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=4768653945c4fff623846d97e61930f7&application_id=705257&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5a632f52f80bd372265e4041a743aa1c&application_id=705257&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 17, 2018 05:55 ET (09:55 GMT)