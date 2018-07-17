Lifting of Suspension At Trading Venue XSTO Issuer: Gunnebo AB, LEI: 213800FEMMM2TODIHJ32 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument: GUNN SE0000195570 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lifting reason: With reference to the press release published by Gunnebo AB today at 12:07 CET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Continuous The opening auction starts at 12:40 CET followed by continuous trading from: trading from 12:50 CET, July 17, 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comments: Order books have been flushed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------- Related N/A instruments: --------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------- Contact details: Issuer Surveillance +46 8 405 60 00 Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 60 00 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Financial Supervisory Authority for XSTO has been notified Nasdaq Stockholm AB