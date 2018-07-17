

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's industrial orders rebounded strongly in May, while sales grew at a faster pace, data from the statistical office Istat showed Tuesday.



Industrial orders climbed a seasonally adjusted 3.6 percent month-over-month in May, reversing a 0.6 percent fall in April.



Domestic demand rose 1.5 percent over the month, while export orders grew by 5.5 percent.



On a yearly basis, growth in orders eased to 4.9 percent in May from 7.2 percent in the preceding month.



Data also showed that industrial turnover rose 1.7 percent monthly in May, after a 0.2 percent rise in April.



Annually, industrial sales grew at a faster pace of 5.0 percent, following a 3.5 percent increase in the previous month.



