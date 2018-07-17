Phased import tariff would fall to 20% 12 months after introduction and 15% for final six months of a proposed two-year period. Industry watchers say the cost of Indian solar energy could rise by up to 30%.Citing 'injury' to India's domestic solar industry, the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has recommended a two-year safeguard duty on solar cells and modules imported from China and Malaysia - 25% in the first year, 20% for the first six months of the second year and 15% in the final phase. Almost 90% of the solar panels used in Indian projects are imported from China and Malaysia, ...

