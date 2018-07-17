

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's consumer price inflation accelerated less than initially estimated in June, latest data from the statistical office Istat showed Tuesday.



Consumer prices climbed 1.3 percent year-over-year in June, faster than the 1.0 percent rise in May. That was just below the 1.4 percent increase seen in the flash report.



The acceleration of inflation was mainly due to higher prices of unregulated energy and food products.



Core inflation that excludes energy and unprocessed food, remained stable at 0.8 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.2 percent in June, revised down from 0.3 percent.



The EU measure of inflation, based on the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, quickened to 1.4 percent in June from 1.0 percent in the previous month. The preliminary figure was 1.5 percent.



Month-over-month, the HICP increased 0.2 percent in June versus the flash estimate of 0.3 percent.



