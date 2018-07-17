Global Migraine Drugs Market Expected to Reach $2,190 Million by 2025, CAGR 3.1% | Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon and PUNE, India, July 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Migraine Drugs Market by Type, Route of Administration, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025", the market was valued at $1,713 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $2,190 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2018 to 2025. North America is anticipated to be the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period.

Migraine is characterized by a recurrent throbbing headache, which affects only one side of the head. It is accompanied by vomiting, nausea, and even disturbed vision in some cases.

Increase in prevalence of migraine, rapid rise in female population, and surge in awareness among patients for migraine treatment & prevention drive the growth of the global migraine drugs market. However, side effects of migraine drugs are expected to limit the market growth. Conversely, emerging new therapies/drugs for migraine treatment and growth opportunities in the emerging nations are expected to present opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.

By type, abortive medicines accounted for more than three-fourths share of the global migraine drugs market in 2017. Furthermore, by route of administration, the oral segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate of 3.4% during the forecast period.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

North America occupied two-fifths share of the global migraine drugs market.

occupied two-fifths share of the global migraine drugs market. Oral is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

Europe is anticipated to occupy more than one-fourth market share of the global migraine drugs market by 2025.

is anticipated to occupy more than one-fourth market share of the global migraine drugs market by 2025. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the analysis period, followed by LAMEA.

North America was the leading revenue contributor to the global market in 2017, owing to surge in demand for better healthcare along with effective government reforms for awareness towards migraine & its prevention. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.4% from 2018 to 2025, due to improvements in healthcare infrastructure and rise in demand for better healthcare facilities.

The report provides an extensive competitive analysis and profiles of the key market players such as Abbott Laboratories, Allergan Plc., AstraZeneca, Eisai Co., Ltd., Endo International Plc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Impax Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., and Pfizer Inc. The other players in the value chain (not included in the report) include Novartis International AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, and Sanofi SA.

