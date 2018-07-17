

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Comerica Inc. (CMA) reported a profit for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $324 million, or $1.87 per share. This compares with $202 million, or $1.13 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Comerica Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $330 million or $1.90 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Comerica Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $330 Mln. vs. $206 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.90 vs. $1.15 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.64



