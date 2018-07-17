Greene Tweed's Central Engineering (CE) Materials Test Lab recently completed its final Nadcap accreditation audit for Non-Metallic Materials Testing (NMMT) of composite materials.

In support of Aerospace's strategic initiative, this positions Greene Tweed as one of a select few aerospace companies who have attained this accreditation as validation of our materials testing capabilities and our position as a composite solutions provider. To achieve this standard, Greene Tweed's CE lab completed a comprehensive audit against the highest standards for special process controls, test completion, and validation.

This in-house accreditation adds to Greene Tweed's responsiveness to new product development requests while expanding production material and customer product certification capabilities. It also enhances Greene Tweed's capability to meet the increasing demand for composite components in new aircraft.

"The sustained hard work, talent, and dedication of the Greene Tweed CE team made this advanced testing capability a reality," said Christine Fuller, CE Materials Lab Supervisor. "This new Nadcap accreditation demonstrates the adaptability of the CE team in response to changing market requirements, and its continued focus on quality."

Jeff Sweinhart, Nadcap NMMT Project Leader, said,"This accreditation adds Greene Tweed to an exclusive list of Aerospace industry suppliers who have achieved this level of testing recognition. This achievement is a testimony to CE's continued commitment to quality and accuracy in our laboratory operations, capabilities, and data outputs."

Nadcap (National Aerospace and Defense Contractors Accreditation Program) is a global cooperative accreditation program for aerospace engineering, defense, and related industries. The Nadcap program is administered by the Performance Review Institute (PRI), and was established in 1990 by SAE International.

About Greene Tweed

Greene Tweed is a leading global manufacturer of high-performance seals and engineered components. Combining more than 150 years of technical expertise and commercial knowledge in a variety of markets, Greene Tweed collaborates with customers to develop innovative solutions that meet challenging performance requirements and reduce total cost of ownership.

We offer worldwide design and manufacturing expertise, solving your critical challenges through the development of custom-designed, leading-edge components. Greene Tweed products are sold and distributed worldwide. For additional information, contact Greene Tweed at +1.215.256.9521, or visit our website at www.gtweed.com.

