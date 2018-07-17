

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) released earnings for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $364.20 million, or $1.60 per share. This compares with $328.60 million, or $1.40 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.8% to $3.86 billion from $3.79 billion last year.



Omnicom Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $364.20 Mln. vs. $328.60 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.60 vs. $1.40 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.55 -Revenue (Q2): $3.86 Bln vs. $3.79 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX