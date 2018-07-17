

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's consumer price inflation accelerated further in June to the highest level in more than five years, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed Tuesday.



Consumer prices climbed 2.4 percent year-over-year in June, faster than the 1.9 percent rise in May.



Moreover, this was the strongest inflation since April 2013, when prices had grown 3.3 percent.



Transport costs grew 6.6 percent annually in June and prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages rose by 2.2 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained flat in June after rising 0.4 percent in May.



