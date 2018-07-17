

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's average gross wages increased more than expected in June, figures from Statistics Poland showed Tuesday.



Average gross wages increased 7.5 percent year-over-year in June, faster than the 7.0 percent rise economists had forecast.



On a monthly basis, average wages advanced 3.2 percent compared to the expected increase of 2.5 percent.



Excluding payments from profits, average gross wages grew 3.2 percent from May and 7.6 percent from June last year.



