CPR Cell Phone Repair Announces a New Store in DeLand, FL

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2018 / North America's largest and fastest growing mobile device repair franchise, CPR Cell Phone Repair, is proud to announce the addition of a new store in DeLand, FL. The CPR network congratulates Keith Wilson on the opening of his new franchise store.

To learn more about CPR Cell Phone Repair DeLand, please visit: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/deland-fl/.

"We are pleased to welcome Keith to the CPR network," says Josh Sevick, CEO of CPR Cell Phone Repair. "We know he will strive to bring extraordinary service to the DeLand community."

CPR DeLand is in a shopping plaza with various stores including T.J. Maxx, Belk, and Payless. Surrounded by suburban neighborhoods and developments, CPR DeLand sits in an ideal, accessible location for the entire community. CPR DeLand will offer free, no-obligation estimates on repairs and a limited lifetime warranty.

Keith is a computer engineer certified in advanced cell phone repairs. His previous store, AAC Computers, has been a leader in the DeLand market for many years and will continue to provide outstanding service as they join the CPR network.

"We are thrilled to reach new heights with the largest cell phone repair company in America," said Keith of his new store. "I love being able to assist the community I've grown to know and love.'

Keith was born in Tampa, FL but has lived in DeLand for most of his life. He is a member of the DeLand Chamber of Commerce. In his free time, Keith enjoys RV camping.

CPR DeLand will provide fast, affordable repairs on all favorite devices including smartphones, tablets, laptops, drones and game consoles. To get started on a repair at CPR DeLand, visit their website or stop by the store.

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest growing wireless technology franchise in North America and operates over 450 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets and other personal electronic devices. For three straight years, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 List. In 2018 CPR was ranked in the top 30 of the list. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit http://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

