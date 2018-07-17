

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) announced a profit for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $2.35 billion, or $5.98 per share. This compares with $1.63 billion, or $3.95 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.1% to $9.40 billion from $7.89 billion last year.



Goldman Sachs Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $2.35 Bln. vs. $1.63 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $5.98 vs. $3.95 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $4.66 -Revenue (Q2): $9.40 Bln vs. $7.89 Bln last year.



