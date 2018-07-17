Empire Oil Refineries Corp. Gives Corporate Update to Shareholders, in Negotiation to Acquire Companies with Multi-Million Dollar Revenue Streams in Clothing, Health, and Mining Industries

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2018 / Empire Oil Refineries Corp, Inc. (OTC PINK: EORZ) Board of Directors announced today that the company is completing its financials and expects to upload them to OTC Markets by the end of the month. The company is currently in negation to acquire several companies and will update its shareholders as soon as the financials are completed. The board of Directors are very excited about the future of the company and would like to thank its shareholders for their patience. The goal of the company is to increase shareholder value dramatically over the next six to eighteen months and looks forward to announcing many new projects as well. Empire Oil is an asset holding company which includes Oil and Gas and other business models which makes sense to add tremendous asset and shareholder value to the company.

About Empire Oil Refineries Corp: www.empireoilrefineriescorp.com

Empire Oil Refineries Corp, is a multinational corporation dedicated to investing in and acquiring new technologies in the Oil and Gas industry. With the expertise of our team, we are trailblazing new technologies and pushing oil and gas acquisition, refining, and applications into the future.

Safe Harbor Statement:

Certain statements made in this press release constitute forward-looking statements that are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "scheduled," "estimates" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and the company does not undertake any obligation to update or publicly release any revisions to forward-looking statements.

info@empireoilfineriescorp.com

SOURCE: Empire Oil Refineries Corp.