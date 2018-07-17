Premier Biomedical, Inc.: Premier Biomedical CEO Hartman Interviewed on MONEY TV

Hartman Provides Updates on Recent Stock Split and Company Actions

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2018 / Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTC PINK: BIEID) President and CEO, William A. Hartman was interviewed recently by host, Donald Baillargeon, on MONEY TV. In the segment, Mr. Hartman discussed the company's recent stock split along with developments and opportunities in Premier's pain relief business, as an alternative to dangerous opioid drugs.

Mr. Hartman outlined the growth of the company's topical pain relief products from a single product 18 months ago to eight today, the most recent of which, three extra-strength CBD products, were introduced in May at the Sorinex Summer Strong fitness equipment expo.

Don Baillargeon stated, "...it's been interesting to read the testimonials at your website about people that have used your products. They are really glowing."

Mr. Hartman responded, "What is really spurring this is this opioid epidemic. Two hundred people per day are dying from drug overdoses; two-thirds of these deaths are people who started with opioid pain pills. People who have used opioids and were not satisfied, or were afraid of becoming addicted to them, have chosen our products. Our products have worked where others have failed."

Mr. Hartman also discussed the continued development of intellectual property related to their patented core technology -- extracorporeal treatment of bodily fluids, the latest of which is aimed at slowing or reversing the aging process.

You can view the entire video here.

About Premier Biomedical, Inc.

Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTC PINK: BIEID) is a research-based publicly traded company that intends to discover and develop medical treatments for a wide range of diseases in humans. Premier has obtained, via exclusive license agreements, the technology behind three granted US Patents, multiple pending provisional patents. Founded in 2010, Premier has partnered with the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP). In 2016, the company began developing a line of all-natural pain relief products which they began selling in early 2017 to address the rising opioid addiction problem. The company's R&D efforts are centered in El Paso, TX, and their business offices are in Western Pennsylvania. The Company is a fully-reporting issuer whose common stock trades on the OTC marketplace maintained by OTC Markets Group, Inc. under the ticker symbol "BIEI." For more information please visit our website: http://www.premierbiomedical.com/.

