Aytu BioScience, Inc.: Aytu BioScience Announces Enrollment of First Twenty Patients in the Natesto(R) Spermatogenesis Study

ENGLEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2018 / Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on global commercialization of novel products addressing significant medical needs, today announced that the first twenty patients have been enrolled in the company's investigator-initiated study assessing the impact of Natesto® on sperm production and gonadotropin levels. This study is being conducted at the University of Miami's Department of Urology, and Dr. Ranjith Ramasamy, MD, the Director of Reproductive Urology, is the study's principal investigator.

This clinical study entitled, "Natesto Effects on Testosterone, Luteinizing Hormone, Follicle Stimulating Hormone and Semen Parameters" seeks to establish if Natesto (Aytu BioScience's testosterone nasal gel) maintains sperm production, gonadotropin levels, and endogenous testosterone levels. Testosterone therapy (TTh) is known to decrease gonadotropin levels, diminish sperm production and function, and decrease the natural production of endogenous testosterone in men being treated with TTh. Maintenance of fertility and family planning is a major discussion point when it comes to men with low testosterone and their available treatment options. Thus, if this study establishes a muted or negligible effect of Natesto on these parameters, it would be the first such TTh treatment and study to establish this unique, unexpected effect.

Dr. Ranjith Ramasamy commented, "Currently, there are no FDA-approved therapies to treat men with low testosterone who wish to preserve their fertility. About 20% of men with Low T deal with these decisions, and Natesto could be an alternative for simultaneously increasing testosterone while preserving sperm production."

Forty patients will be enrolled in this open label, single group, interventional study, and the investigators expect study completion by Summer 2019, with study results being reported following completion. An interim readout of results is expected to occur by November of 2018, and preliminary results are expected to be presented at an upcoming scientific conference.

Josh Disbrow, Chief Executive Officer of Aytu BioScience explained, "We thank Dr. Ramasamy for leading this important clinical study and are pleased to have patient enrollment underway. The results of this study could significantly change the way clinicians approach the treatment of hypogonadism and TTh, as Natesto would become the only available TTh option that has been shown to preserve sperm production in men treated with testosterone therapy. We look forward to providing additional updates on this clinical study as it progresses and as we approach the announcement of interim and final results."

Aytu BioScience is sponsoring this investigator-initiated trial, and complete details on this study can be found at https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03203681?term=Natesto&rank=4

