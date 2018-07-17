

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ProLogis (PLD) revealed earnings for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit totaled $335 million, or $0.62 per share. This compares with $267 million, or $0.50 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, ProLogis reported adjusted earnings of $391 million or $0.71 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 18.9% to $621 million from $766 million last year.



ProLogis earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $391 Mln. vs. $461 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.71 vs. $0.84 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.38 -Revenue (Q2): $621 Mln vs. $766 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.98 to $3.02



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX