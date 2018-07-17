

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Prologis, Inc. (PLD) announced, for fiscal year 2018, at the midpoint, guidance for net earnings per share increased $0.28 and core FFO per share increased $0.02. Net earnings per share is now projected to be in the range of $2.80 to $2.86, revised from prior guidance range of $2.50 to $2.60. Core FFO is now estimated to be in a range of $2.98 to $3.02, up from previous outlook range of $2.95 to $3.01.



For the second-quarter, net earnings per share was $0.62 compared with $0.50 for the same period in 2017. Core funds from operations per share was $0.71 compared with $0.84 for the same period in 2017. The company noted that the prior period included net promote income of $0.18 per share.



