The global ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices market 2018-2022 is expected to post a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the rise in approvals and clearances for ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices. Companies that manufacture ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices constantly invest in R&D and focus on obtaining approvals from government organizations such as the FDA to commercialize their products. Recently, the number of approvals that ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices received has increased.

This market research report on the global ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the development of new products as one of the key emerging trends in the global ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices market:

Global ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices market: Development of new products

Continuous product development and R&D encourages other vendors to invest heavily in developing advanced products to maintain their position in the market. Therefore, the introduction of new product supports the revenue inflow of the market.

"The growing popularity of extended continuous cardiac monitoring is expected to gain traction in the market. Ambulatory heart rate monitoring has significantly impacted the possibility of making continuous clinical diagnoses. A major percentage of atrial fibrillations happens suddenly and is not symptomatic and difficult to document. Hence, the trend of using extended continuous cardiac monitoring for early detection of arrhythmias, such as atrial fibrillation is on the rise," says a senior market research analyst at Technavio for research on cardiovascular devices.

Global ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices market by product (ECG, event monitors, and telemetry devices) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of more than 49%, followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. The dominance of the Americas can be attributed to the high instances of CVDs in North America. R&D and clinical trials of new ambulatory clinic have also surged in the region.

