Exploding eSports Market Tapping into Multi-billion Dollar Social Media Landscape

The on the rise and exciting eSports industry is currently experiencing massive growth as eSports goes mainstream and engages new corners of the market, especially through social media interaction. According to GamesIndustry.biz, the Worldwide eSports market is projected to hit $2.17 Billion by 2023. A lot of this growth will come from the increasing influence of the social media landscape as many esports organizations and tech companies attempt to master social media as much as the games they compete in. Some organizations have gathered incredible numbers of fans on their social media accounts, extending into the millions of followers from all over the world. Instagram, which was bought by Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) in 2012, is relatively new in terms of esports. The platform-known for its selfies, food, pet and more better for individuals than whole organizations, but a growing number of companies are managing to do very well on the Instagram. Active companies today include: QYOU Media Inc. (TSX-V: QYOU) (OTC: QYOUF), Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA), TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ: TTWO), Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI).

QYOU Media Inc. (TSXV: QYOU.V) (OTCPK: QYOUF) BREAKING NEWS: QYOU Media, the world's leading curator of premium 'best-of-the-web' video for multiscreen distribution has announced it has extended the reach of its HUD format by introducing HeadsUpDailyTV on IGTV, Instagram's TV platform launched in June 2018. IGTV aims to deliver long-form formats optimized for mobile viewing to its user base of 1 billion. HUD's launch on the platform dramatically bolsters its global reach, allowing millennial and Gen-Z audiences to access the best esports entertainment and news on-the-go wherever and whenever.

Launched last year, HUD is the destination for all things relating to esports and video game culture and already reaches 500,000 viewers. Each daily episode of HUD includes an exciting line-up of guests - from esports professionals to game developers and popular streamers on YouTube and Twitch - to discuss tournament recaps, esports top plays, and all of the hot topics in the world of gaming. New episodes will be available on IGTV each weekday in a vertical video format that can be easily watched from mobile devices.

Esports has exploded in recent years and is estimated to reach an audience of 427 million globally by 2019. Popular with millennial and Gen-Z audiences, under-35s make up 73 percent of all global esports fans. The new HeadsUpDailyTV channel launches ahead of the largest global esports tournament - The International Dota 2 Championships - which takes place in August, 2018.

Curt Marvis, CEO and Co-Founder of QYOU Media, commented: "Esports is a growing phenomenon and one that HUD has a leading edge on as one of the major sources of entertainment and news surrounding the players and tournaments. HUD is most popular with younger, mobile-first audiences and therefore bringing the format to channels like IGTV is crucial to expanding the audience reach. Instagram just hit 1 billion active users this month, providing huge potential to grow the HUD audience and drive sponsorship opportunities in the future." Read this and more news for QYOU Mediaat:http://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/qyou.html

Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) recently made headlines with a strategic move in the eSports landscape. Esports giant ESL announced an agreement to bring two of its top competitions-the CS:GO Pro League Counter-Strike: Global Offensive competition (with WESA, the World Esports Association) and the ESL One Dota 2 and CS:GO circuit-exclusively to Facebook. The competitions will be streamed exclusively via Facebook Live in English and Portuguese, and ESL said other languages are available but not exclusive to Facebook. The content will be available in 1080p resolution at 60 frames per second, and it can be viewed via virtual reality. ESL said Facebook plans to roll out multiple options for viewing competitions in VR, starting with an immersive, big screen viewing experience for its Facebook 360 App for Gear VR.

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) recently announced that Industrial Toys, a creative team of experienced game makers based in Pasadena, California, is joining the company. Led by Alex Seropian, founder and former CEO of Bungie Studios and former executive at Disney Interactive, the team is known for developing unique game ideas on different devices, and they join EA with a continued focus on bringing new game concepts to life. "Creating breakthrough games takes passionate developers and incredible creativity, and each time we've worked with the Industrial Toys team, we've been inspired by their unique approach," said Samantha Ryan, SVP and Group GM in EA's Worldwide Studios group. "We're thrilled to have them join our studio organization, pursue new ideas together and bring amazing new games to our players."

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) recently announced that it plans to report financial results for the first quarter of its fiscal year 2019, ended June 30, 2018, after the market close on Thursday, August 2, 2018. The Company plans to hold a conference call to discuss its results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, which can be accessed by dialing (877) 407-0984 or (201) 689-8577. A live, listen-only webcast and a replay of the call will be available at http://ir.take2games.com/.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) in conjunction with Disney and XD, recently announced an exclusive multiyear agreement for live television coverage of the Overwatch League, the world's first major global city-based esports league. Beginning with Overwatch League playoff coverage on Wednesday, July 11, across both networks, the 2017-2018 Overwatch League inaugural season concludes with the Grand Finals live from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on ESPN and Disney XD July 27-28. All coverage also will be available for ESPN and Disney network subscribers to stream live on the ESPN App and DisneyNOW. To round out the 2018 Grand Finals coverage, a recap show highlighting the biggest moments will air July 29 on ABC. The Grand Finals telecast on ESPN marks the first time live competitive gaming has aired on the flagship network in primetime, and will be the first broadcast of an esports championship on ABC.

